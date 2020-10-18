Man dead after shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno Saturday night, according to police.

Authorities say ShotSpotter picked up five rounds fired in the area near Willow and Kings Canyon avenues at around 9:30 p.m.

A police chopper was overhead within minutes and spotted a man lying in the Dollar Tree parking lot.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 30’s shot multiple times, he died at the scene.

“To date, this is the 21st homicide in the southeast policing district and the 49th homicide for the city of Fresno, Southeast Policing District Commander, Capt. Anthony Martinez said.

Witnesses told police two people ran from the scene shortly after, but say they don’t know if they were involved in the shooting.

