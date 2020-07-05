Man dead after drowning at San Joaquin River

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is dead after drowning at San Joaquin River on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

Authorities say they reported to San Joaquin River on Rio Mesa Drive for a missing person.

A helicopter with the Fresno Police Department and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted to rescue the man who was found in the water and was pronounced dead.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.