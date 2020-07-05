KSEE24 RESCAN /
Man dead after drowning at San Joaquin River

News
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is dead after drowning at San Joaquin River on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

Authorities say they reported to San Joaquin River on Rio Mesa Drive for a missing person.

A helicopter with the Fresno Police Department and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted to rescue the man who was found in the water and was pronounced dead.

This story will be updated.

