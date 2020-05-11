Man dead after drowning at Merced river identified

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man that died after drowning at Merced river on Saturday afternoon has been identified.

Merced County Sheriff’s office says the man was identified as 28-year-old, Mohammad Uzman.

According to deputies, a group of people were swimming when Uzman did not come back up for air.

The Merced County’s Dive team says they found the Uzman a few ways down along the river and attempted CPR.

