Man climbs San Francisco building, refuses to come down

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Market and Gough Streets after a man climbed a building and refuses to come down.

At 9:42 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Market Street on a report of a man jumping into traffic, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man that matched the description given to them.

The man fled from police, climbed onto a building on Market Street and refused to come down or into the building, police said.

Police on the scene are attempting to negotiate a safe and peaceful outcome, officials said.

