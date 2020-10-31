Man charged with 4 felonies after protest stabbings in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Jaime Fonseca, 41, will face four felony charges after police say he stabbed three demonstrators at a protest in northeast Fresno Wednesday.

The charges, which include three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one of possession of a lead cane, were announced Friday, according to officials

Fonseca will be arraigned on Tuesday.

