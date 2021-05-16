Man caught on camera spraying pepper spray at supporters during Palestine rally arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man caught on camera spraying pepper spray at people near a rally in support of Palestine Saturday night has been arrested.

RELATED: Man pepper sprays supporters during Palestine rally in Fresno, police say

Police say a car of Palestine supporters said they were waiting at a stoplight on Blackstone Avenue when Brian Turner, 62, pulled up next to them and started yelling negative things about Palestine.

Police say some of the supporters got out of their car which is when the turner sprayed three of them with pepper spray.

Turner was arrested this evening and was booked into the Fresno County Jail on an assault charge.

His bail is set at $150,000.