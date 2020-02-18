Man arrested in connection with East Bay armed robberies

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One of the two suspects who were caught on surveillance video robbing a man in his Oakland driveway earlier this month has been arrested, police said.

The Oakland Police Department said the man, identified by officers as 23-year-old Amir Malik, was arrested in Los Banos by California Highway Patrol Officers after they issued a statewide alert.

The man, who was also wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Richmond, cut his hair and was planning on leaving the state, police said.

Police say the suspect admitted to his role in the robberies.

The first robbery happened on Feb. 10 at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Damuth Street in Oakland, police said.

The victim was cleaning out his car in his driveway when two men ran up, put a gun to his head, and robbed him.

In less than 35 seconds, the suspects stole the victim’s necklace, bracelet, cell phone, and car and house keys before leaving the scene.

Later that day at around 5 p.m., police say a victim was walking in the 12500 block of San Pablo Avenue in Richmond when a man pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The victim handed over what he had and was not hurt.

Police say the second suspect is still at large.

