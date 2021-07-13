Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at southeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has arrested a man it believes is responsible for killing a man in southeast Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Ranchwood Condos, near Chestnut and Lane avenues.

Officers searched throughout the afternoon and well into the night for the shooter and around 9 p.m., detectives say he finally came out from a condo, fell on the ground, and was taken to the hospital.

“Some police officer was with a megaphone. Telling “we have you surrounded and I am sending a police dog so you better come out,” said George Anthony, a tenant at the complex.

After over four hours of negotiating, officers wheeled the suspect into the ambulance following his sudden collapse.

“The suspect came out on his own accord and immediately collapsed to the ground. He was not injured by police, it is unknown the reason for him to collapse whether it was dehydrated or otherwise,” said Fresno Police Lieutenant Paul Cervantes.

Cervantes says the suspect and a man in his 60s got into an argument at the complex prior to the shooting.

Detectives say the suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the upper body.

The man in his 60s died from his injuries and police say the gunman ran away.

“The suspect does live at the apartment complex. He lives in a particular apartment that we had our focus and attention on. But he was not located at that apartment,” said Lt. Cervantes.

Police say the suspect was hiding in a neighbors apartment with several other people.

“The individuals in the apartment were fully aware that we were looking for this individual,” said Cervantes.

The suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment after he collapsed.

Police have not found the gun and are working on several search warrants inside of the complex.

This is Fresno’s 40th homicide of 2021. In 2020 at this time, there were 19 homicides.

The suspect and victim have not been identified.