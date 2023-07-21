WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and evading a police officer following a traffic stop, says the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

According to deputies on Wednesday afternoon they located a stolen vehicle at a business on Winton Way in Winton.

Deputies identified the driver as Calvin James Hinds, and they say he got into the vehicle and left the business.

Deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Hinds did not comply, and a pursuit began.

According to sheriff’s officials, Hinds eventually got out of the car and started running on foot. Sheriff Vern Warnke and Deputy De Los Antos spotted the suspect and were able to take him into custody.

Deputies state he was also booked on suspicion of probation violation, in addition to the stolen property and evading a police officer charges.