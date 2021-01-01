Man arrested for shooting at Fresno house

FRESNO- Police have arrested a man who shot a house. Officers say they got a call of a disturbance and with shots being fired around 12:30 this morning at Richert and Anna in north central Fresno. They say there was an argument at a family get together and a husband, wife and six children left. Police say as they were leaving, the husband shot at the house. There were children inside. No one was hit. Police say a witness followed the suspect’s car and police stopped them at Blackstone and Herndon. Lt. Andre Benson tells us the husband, wife and six children, ages newborn to 9 years old were pulled from the vehicle. Lt. Benson says they recovered a hand gun inside the car.
