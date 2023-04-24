FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested Saturday after an armed home invasion in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say around 4:13 a.m. officers were called to a house for a reported armed home invasion in the Edgewood Drive and Concord Circle area.

Police say the victim told officers that a man in his 20s, shirtless and wearing tan pants had entered the home through the back window.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the family and demanded money before leaving the same way he came in.

Responding officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description near Hanford Armona Road and Greenbrier Drive.

The man was identified as Ryan Hopson. When an officer attempted to detain Hopson he took off running holding a gun in his hand. During the foot pursuit, police say Hopson fell to the ground and dropped the gun but quickly got up and started jumping nearby fences.

Investigators say a second officer arrived and was able to continue the foot pursuit. As Hopson ran towards an apartment complex, officers say he was seen holding a second gun.

Police say upon reaching the perimeter gate, Hopson tucked the firearm into his front waistband and jumped the gate.

Officers were able to cut off Hopson’s path and he surrendered. According to police Hopson was still carrying a firearm in his waistband at the time he was detained.

Police say Hopson was positively identified by the victim before being transported to Kings County Jail.