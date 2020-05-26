Man arrested for DUI after high-speed chase gets out of jail in mere hours under California’s zero bail order

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The man arrested after taking a deputy on a high-speed chase while under the influence on Monday afternoon, got out of jail in mere hours due to California’s zero bail order.

John Mathison was booked into jail at around 5 p.m.

A deputy patrolling the area of Smith and Adams avenues in Parlier saw Mathison speeding in a black Chevy Impala. The deputy turned on his lights and siren and got the driver to pull over.

Once the deputy was near the driver’s door, the deputy realized Mathison was drunk and ordered him out of the car. Instead, Mathison began to cuss the deputy, all while taking sips from a beer.

Mathison then took off, leading the deputy on a pursuit. He reached speeds of 100 mph as he headed south on Lac Jac Avenue, driving out of the deputy’s sight, the sheriff’s office says. Eventually, the deputy called off the chase for safety concerns of others on the road.

The deputy continued driving in the direction of the suspect. FSCO says the deputy found Mathison’s wrecked car in an orchard, along with a woman who had crashed into a tree. Her entire driver’s side was wiped out, officials say.

The woman was pinned inside her car, suffering injuries to her legs. She was taken to the hospital.

FSCO says Mathison was released at around 8:00 p.m due to the Emergency Bail Rule 4. If not for this rule, his bail would have been set at $120,000.

