Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing another man in neck, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested for attempted murder Friday after stabbing another man in the neck in Oakhurst, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received reports of a stabbing in the 40000 block of Highway 41 in Oakhurst.

When deputies arrived, they located an adult man who had sustained a stab wound to his neck. Emergency medical treatment was provided until EMS arrived.

The victim was airlifted to a regional hospital to treat his injuries.

According to witness statements, the suspect had fled the scene in a green-colored Subaru SUV before deputies could arrive. After reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business, deputies were able to identify both the suspect and vehicle.

While on scene, deputies observed the suspect driving his vehicle past the incident location.

Deputies attempted a felony vehicle stop but were led on a pursuit on Highway 41 to Road 420, where visual was lost.

Around 7:00 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle was located in North Fork. Deputies found the suspect and took him into custody.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, deputies recovered two large fixed blade knives.

Robert Wayne Long, 31, a Coarsegold resident, was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail for felony charges of attempted murder, commission of a hate crime, and evading a peace officer.