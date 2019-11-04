Man arrested after SWAT responds to domestic violence call

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after SWAT responded to a domestic violence call on Piedra Road and Terrace Avenue in Sanger on Sunday.

Officials say that Robert Vancamp, 63, had beaten up his wife and prevented her from leaving the house or using her phone to call for help.

The woman was eventually able to call a family member and fill them in on what was happening. The family member made the 911 call and went to the house and was able to get the woman out of the house. The relative took her to a safe place.

While deputies were on the way, they learned that Vancamp was alone inside the house armed with a shotgun. He refused to come out and the sheriff’s SWAT team and CNT (Crisis Negotiation Team) were called.

CNT contacted Vancamp over the phone and spoke with him several times as SWAT surrounded the home.

After barricading himself inside the house for approximately five hours, Vancamp voluntarily walked out of the house at 3:00 a.m. and surrendered to deputies. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Vancamp faces five felony charges and has a bail amount of $160,000.

He is being charged for injuring a spouse, false imprisonment, dissuading a victim, making death threats, and possession of a gun by a felon.

