Man arrested after Sanger Police find homemade explosive device in his car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is facing several charges after an explosive device was found in his truck in Sanger Wednesday morning, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Christopher Bandy, 30, was stopped by police for a traffic violation at a Valero Gas station in the area of Academy and Muscat avenues.

Christopher Bandy

Officers spotted what appeared to be a rifle in the truck’s back seat. They took a closer look but it turned out to be a toy.

However, they also spotted what appeared to be a homemade explosive devise. It was safely taken away and destroyed. Investigators say it was made with explosive materials.

Part of Academy Avenue was shut down for several hours during the investigation.