MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 65-year-old man was arrested in Merced Tuesday night for hitting his roommate over the head with a walking cane, according to Merced police officers.

Police say around 8:15 p.m. Richard Gluhm was arrested for aggravated assault after he struck his 44-year-old roommate over the head with a walking cane during an argument.

Authorities say Gluhm was arrested for aggravated assault and booked into custody at the Merced County Jail. The victim had an injury to the top of his head that was not considered life-threatening, police say.