Man arrested after carjacking car from Hanford car salesman, police say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department arrested Lee Clowers after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle from an auto salesman days after family identified him in a separate auto theft, according to police.

Hanford police said Clowers was arrested on April 8th after family identified him as a possible suspect in an auto theft two days prior. Clowers was arrested for auto theft and violation of parole and for cutting off his ankle monitor and not checking in with his parole agent.

According to police he was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

On Apr. 9 police responded to Hanford Toyota after receiving reports of a customer stealing a car from a salesman. According to police, the suspect, later identified as Lee Clowers, used force to steal the vehicle.

Police said Clower was arrested for carjacking, possession of a stolen car, auto theft and violation of his parole. He was booked into the Kings County Jail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.