VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Visalia Police arrested a man, they say, who used a power outage to his advantage to break into a store early Sunday morning.

Image courtesy Visalia Police Department

Officers were dispatched just after midnight to Smart & Final in the 600 block of west Center Avenue for a report of a burglary in progress.

Upon their arrival, they say they found 28-year-old Michael Newbolt there.

Investigators say he was able to force his way through the back gate and into the store, all while the power to the area was knocked out following a nearby two-car crash.

Newbolt was arrested on suspicion of burglary and booked into the Tulare County Jail.