Man, armed with BB gun, shot by police in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Fresno Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting of a man armed with a pistol-style BB gun.

This happened Friday night around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of an auto auction business, near Marks and Ray Johnson Drive, just north of Highway 180 in southwest Fresno.

Police say the man was shot at least twice, but is expected to be ok.

It’s unclear if he pointed or dropped the replica looking gun before he was shot.

Police say they received a call from a security guard at the Manheim Central California car auction that a man was in their parking lot, armed with a handgun.

Police say officers arrived within four minutes and at least three were on scene.

“One of the officers gave directions to have the male dropped the handgun, that occurred for several minutes, at least 4 or 5 minutes, during that time an officer with a less-legal shotgun deployed it three times at the subject, unknown if he was struck, at that time the subject ran from the scene, east through the parking lot and as he did that the officers fired their duty weapons,” says Capt. Mark Salazar with Fresno Police Department.

Salazar says the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was shot at least twice and was transferred to a hospital.

Video shows the weapon Salazar says was recovered, which he says turned out to be a pistol-style BB gun.

“As the officers got here, the male subject made a comment to the officers to pull the trigger, so we don’t know what his intent was, we do know he had a backpack out here with several cars in the parking lot, so we don’t know if he was here looking into cars, breaking into cars, we don’t know that,” Salazar explained.

Salazar says two officers were involved in the shooting, one’s been with the department 11 years, the other just three.

Police say this is the third officer-involved shooting this year, compared to four at this time last year.

The first happened in January when a man was armed with an ax near Bulldog Lane. The second happened in June, where a woman charged at officers with an ax. Both died.

Investigators are speaking with two witnesses. They also are looking into surveillance video as well as body cam video worn by officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000.