Man accused of murdering woman shot by deputies in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – An officer-involved shooting investigation involving a wanted murder suspect was still underway in Tulare County Monday night.

Sheriff’s deputies said 31-year-old Ruben Sanchez was spotted by an anonymous tipster in the Woodville Cemetery. He’s accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez over the weekend.

Sanchez was shot at least one time in this cemetery. He was airlifted to Kaweah Health Medical Center but investigators were not releasing his condition or the extent of his injuries.

They said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

Sanchez had been on the run since Saturday when he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s sister to death after an argument in a Woodville home.

Today as deputies searched the town for him, they received an anonymous tip he may be in the cemetery. When officers arrived, they said he took off into a nearby orchard and started firing with deputies returning the fire, hitting him before taking him into custody.

Sanchez is now being treated for his injuries and will be booked in the Tulare County Jail when he’s released from the hospital.

“Our goal is to keep our community safe and when a person is running around with a firearm and committing crimes ultimately it is a safer community when we can remove that individual from the streets,” Sgt. Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit said.

Investigators said other people were in the cemetery at the time of the shooting, but fortunately, no one else was hit.

They said Sanchez has a previous record and will now face murder charges. Other charges will also likely be added for allegedly firing on officers.

Clower said Porterville Police will take on the officer-involved shooting investigation.