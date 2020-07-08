KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Man accused of killing 13-year-old met her on social media, strangled her: report

News

by: Jason Kotowski

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Inglewood man accused of killing a 13-year-old Bakersfield girl convinced her to send him naked photos and meet up with him, raped and strangled her and set her on fire, according to a newly released court document.

Armando Cruz, 24, could face the death penalty if found guilty of murder with special circumstances and multiple other charges filed against him in the death of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre.

Police said Patricia was seen on surveillance video July 4 getting into a white pickup. The truck was found the next day in Inglewood, and Cruz was taken into custody.

Cruz has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court later this month.

The document says Cruz convinced Patricia to send him images of herself, and he sent her a nude photo of himself. He convinced her to meet with him to engage in sex acts despite knowing she was 13, and he traveled from Los Angeles to Bakersfield for the encounters, according to the report.

On the second occasion, he drove her around the block against her will as she screamed, the document says.

Cruz strangled Patricia as she continued to struggle and scream, according to the document.

Cruz then dumped Patricia’s body and set it on fire, according to the report.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know