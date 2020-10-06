Malnourished pit bull found over the weekend looking for his forever home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A pit bull found over the weekend malnourish, wandering the streets in southwest Fresno was taken to the Fresno Bully Rescue and will soon be looking for a forever home.

Staff at the Fresno Bully Rescue say the pit bull is about four-years-old and as soon as they get him up to a healthy weight, they say he’ll be ready for adoption.

This sweet, loving pit bull knows the basic obedience commands.

“Shake, shake,” said Bridgette Boothe, director of the Fresno Bully Rescue.

The pup’s name small and fits his frame.

“We were trying to think of little dog names, so little Atom,” Boothe said.

You can see, Atom is skin and bones.

“He is in incredible spirits for the shape that he’s in, you can tell he’s really really loving, really affectionate and craves human affection,” she said.

Boothe says a Good Samaritan came across this pit bull and a chihuahua while driving in southwest Fresno over the weekend.

“I was told the little Chihuahua ran off but this guy hopped right into the Good Samaritans car and was really really happy to see a friendly face, so he went right with them and they were able to hold him over night to keep him safe until they brought him to us,” Boothe said.

It’s unknown how the pit became so emaciated, but Boothe says he had to have been without food for a least a month or two to be in such terrible shape.

She says he is microchipped but it was never registered.

“The state that he’s in is worrisome so we definitely want to get him healthy and make sure moving forward he’s going to go to great home that’s going to spoil him,” Boothe said.

She says pit bulls are one of the most over populated breeds in California.

“They go into shelters by the hundreds and a very small percent, about seven percent ever make it out and that’s why we’re here to help give them a second chance,” Boothe said.

That second chance will hopefully come in the next two months after Atom puts on weight, gets fixed.

Boothe says right now, even though you can see every bone in Atom’s body, pits are resilient and forgive humans.

“He’s so happy to be here with his, his spirit still wants to recover from this so we’re really really confident we’re going to get him back to 100 percent,” she said.

For more information on how to adopt Atom or to donate toward his care, click here or call (559) 276-7611.

