Mailrooms across the Valley reportedly flooded with delayed packages

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — According to an anonymous employee, the mailrooms across the Central Valley are reportedly overwhelmed with delays.

The USPS employee, who did not share their name in fear of being fired, said it is the “worst I have ever seen”, “It is hurting a lot of people, especially with checks”, claiming the delay are “not day, it’s weeks,” and “some people send something perishable and you can smell it rotting.”

The source said even IRS documents, passports, and other crucial mail have been sitting around due to a shortage in staffing.

Trish Berczynski from Visalia says she sent a package to her mother-in-law in May for Mother’s Day. It never arrived.

“The emails generated through the US Postal Service say that it is all COVID related,” said Berczynski.

A screenshot for a package from Colorado, show the gift got here on July 3rd. It wasn’t delivered unit July 14th.

In a statement the USPS said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to heavy parcel volumes as customers continue to place online orders of essential items as they shelter in place. Our employees, including those at the Fresno Post Office, are working diligently to keep up with the increased volume. We are flexing our available resources to match the workload and appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.” United States Postal Service

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.