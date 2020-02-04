Mahomes’ father has connection to Central Valley

VISALIA — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named MVP of Super Bowl LIV Sunday, as he led the Chiefs to an exciting comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

And his father actually has a connection to the Central Valley.

28 years before the younger Mahomes etched his name into the Super Bowl record books, his father, Pat Mahomes, was competing as a minor league pitcher for the Visalia Oaks.

In 1990, the older Mahomes started 28 games as a pitcher for the Oaks, going 11-11 on the mound that year, with an ERA of 3.30.

The Oaks were a Twins affiliate then.

He got called up from Visalia to Double-A the next year, and made his major league debut with Minnesota in 1992.

Congratulations to @Chiefs for winning the Super Bowl and @PatrickMahomes for being named MVP! Did you know Mahomes' dad played for the Oaks in 1990?



Congratulations to @Chiefs for winning the Super Bowl and @PatrickMahomes for being named MVP! Did you know Mahomes' dad played for the Oaks in 1990?

He spent parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues with six different teams, finishing with a career record of 42-39, with a 5.47 ERA.

Because of his dad, the younger Mahomes grew up around the game of baseball, and was a three-sport star (football, baseball, and basketball) in high school in Texas.

He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the Major League Draft after his senior year at Whitehouse HS, but decided to accept a scholarship to play football at Texas Tech instead. He did dabble a little with playing baseball in college at Texas Tech, but eventually gave it up to pursue his football career.

AFC Championship Game starting QB. pic.twitter.com/xGpPfLwd2x — Batting Stance Guy (@BattingStanceG) January 19, 2020

According to an article on MLB.com, as a high schooler, the younger Mahomes possessed a low-90s fastball, as well as a curve that scouts said generated some swings and misses. He also had a changeup, though rarely threw it.