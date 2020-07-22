Magsig calls for greater CARES Act autonomy; Arambula says ‘there is a lack of urgency’ from supervisors

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A war of words continues between Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig and state Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A confrontation between the two was caught on camera outside the Fresno County Board of Supervisors’ Chambers last week.

That incident stemmed from last Wednesday’s letter sent by Arambula implying that Fresno County should be more transparent with how it is spending its federal CARES Act funding.

Supervisor Magsig says the issue lies in the different levels of government, claiming the state legislature has given too much power to Governor Newsom and not enough to local elected officials.

“So if the governor is making decisions that are going to impact all counties the same way, it doesn’t give an opportunity for the diversity of needs that we have here at the local level to be taken into consideration,” said Magsig.

“So I was asking our assemblyman to go back to Sacramento, and empower us at the local level to make decisions because I believe local elected officials understand this area better than the governor does. “

But in a statement, Assemblymember Arambula says he has been voicing concerns from the public.

I will no longer engage in a back-and-forth about last week’s encounters. Their portrayal of events is not entirely correct. I want to focus on the issues that gravely concern me as a doctor, who has seen thousands of people in Fresno County afflicted with COVID-19 as well as people dying from it. I am asking questions because these are the questions I’ve heard from the community regarding transparency and an inability to participate in public discussions. We believe there is a lack of urgency from Fresno County supervisors to fight this pandemic. In particular, this lack of urgency is impacting essential workers, from the fields to packing houses to health care facilities and other jobs deemed ‘essential.’ Specifically, it is harming our most vulnerable people who live in our rural communities. The county received federal CARES Act funds in April. Except for a small portion, county leaders have yet to formalize a cohesive plan and execute it. Fresno County has been on the state’s list of monitored counties for weeks because of its coronavirus numbers. I and others still believe the county should call an emergency public meeting so that the public’s voices can be heard and actions taken to appropriate funds. Our taxpayer dollars should be spent on people while they are alive. State Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula

