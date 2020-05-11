Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes the desert east of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook a remote desert area east of San Diego.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 4.5 quake struck at 3:07 p.m. Sunday and was centered about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells.

The USGS says the shaking was felt across much of San Diego County and along the U.S.-Mexico border. A sheriff’s lieutenant said there have been no reports of damages or injuries.

