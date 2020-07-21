“Magical Teacher” Goes Virtual

Carlanda Williams, a third grader teacher at King Elementary School in Fresno, became know as the “Magical Teacher” for her Disney inspired classroom decor and enthusiastic teaching style. She has now created a “magical” virtual classroom for her students to experience when the 2020/2021 school year begins. Williams spoke to Stefani Booroojian about her plans.
