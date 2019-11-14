Madera woman’s dogs that mauled man to death had history of biting people, police say

One of Heather Anglin's dogs was shot and killed Monday, the second is in the pound

MADERA, California (KGPE) — Madera Police are searching for a woman who has been pinned to two dogs accused of killing a man this week. She and the victim are known to be in the riverbed homeless community in town, which is described as a “tight neighborhood” by police.

Police also revealed Wednesday the dogs have several cases of biting people.

Police found Lasaro Macedo, 38, Monday morning in a dry riverbed by Raymond Road and Cleveland Avenue. He had obvious bite marks to his legs, arms and face, according to police.

An autopsy was completed by Wednesday and it revealed Macedo did die because of injuries he had from being attacked by dogs.

Police are now looking for their owner, identified as Heather Anglin.

Sgt. Mark Trukki said she and the victim knew each other, since both were known transients in town.

Even though Anglin wasn’t there when Macedo was found, Trukki said it was easy to pin her to the dogs.

“[The riverbed community] is familiar with her and her animals. It wasn’t hard to put the two together,” he said. “She’s also on social media with her animals.”

Violence to this degree isn’t common on the riverbed, according to several people with homes or businesses along the Fresno River.

However, many have noticed the foot traffic increase over the years. It’s caused many, like long-time Madera resident Franklina Bogan, to avoid it.

“I would take my twins and we would wade in the water, but based on what I see now, I don’t think it’s safe,” Bogan said.

One of Anglin’s dogs was shot and killed after charging at an officer when Macedo’s body was found. A second dog was impounded on-scene.

He wouldn’t get into specifics, but Trukki said Anglin and her dogs have been involved with dog attack cases before.

“[Anglin] has been identified [as the] responsible party for the animals in other dog bits. There are other cases where her dogs have bitten people,” he said.

The two dogs are believed to be the only animals in Anglin’s care at this time. That said, Trukki said there’s no immediate threat to the community.

If you know Anglin’s whereabouts, you can contact Detective Short at 559-675-4239.