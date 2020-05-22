Madera Unified working on video project; giving graduating seniors opportunity to walk across stage wearing cap and gown

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — On Thursday, Madera Unified had its students go to Madera High’s campus to film what we are calling their “Senior Send-Off” Commemorative Videos for the Class of 2020.

It will be high-quality video project which will give graduating seniors the opportunity to be filmed walking across the stage wearing their cap and gown.

“I think it’s important that this group of seniors is appreciated and respected for their class and their poise and their grace and self-sacrifice even in the midst of all this,” said Madera Unified Superintendent, Todd Lile.

The video will then premiere live online for seniors and their families to watch from home.

“We wanted to do something special for the kids where it wasn’t just filming them walking across the stage but hopefully creating something that maybe recaptures or creates some new meaning for them like something that they can reflect on,” said Byron Watkins with Windsong Productions, the company making the videos.

Each high school of Madera Unified School District will get their own Senior Send-Off video.

Thursday morning Madera South 2020 class got to walk the stage.

Two family members were allowed to be present, they too will be part of the final project.

“This is like a whole production that your family can pass down for years to come like I can show my kids this and be like look when I graduated,” said senior Samantha Yumusak.

“Oh yeah I am showing my kids,” added Chloe Riddle from Madera South.

Graduating twins, Ally and Daniel Barriga, from Madera High said it wasn’t a traditional graduation but it was still something special.

“We didn’t really think this was going to happen and then just letting us dress up have our caps and gowns it’s just so much better,” said Daniel Barriga.

The Senior Send-Off Videos will air sometime in early June.

