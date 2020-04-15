COVID-19 Information

Madera Unified begins distribution of 16,000 Chromebooks to families

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Unified School District began the distribution of 16,000 Chromebooks to families on Wednesday.

The district says they are set to begin continuous or distance learning next week and have been working since the closure to make sure 100% of the families have internet access.

Teachers and other support roles say they plan to communicate with their students at least once per week through a live conversation such as a telephone call or video conference.

