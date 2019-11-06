Madera Sheriff’s searching for suspect behind house burglary in Coarsegold

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Sheriff’s are searching for a suspect behind the burglary at a home at Yosemite Lakes Park in Coarsegold.

The burglary happened at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Deputies say the victim woke up to find someone inside his home appearing to be burglarizing his property. The suspect left without harming the victim or removing anything from the residence.

Officials describe the suspect as a White male adult, in his early 20s with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a ski type mask, carrying a handgun. 

Anyone with information relating to the suspect is encouraged to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.

