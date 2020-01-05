Madera roller skate rink looking for new location after owner says lease was not renewed

MADERA, California (KGPE) – Miracle Skate in Madera has been around for more than 40 years and on March 31, it’ll be closing its doors at the fairgrounds.

The roller rink says after negotiations with the Madera Fairgrounds Board, their lease was not renewed, but the owner says he’s hoping to find another location to continue the family fun.

On Saturday, the disco lights were shimmering and the D.J. was dropping a beat.

Judy Oliveri says on the weekends – whether big or small – Miracle Skate, at the Madera Fairgrounds, is the place to be.

“Kids are off the video games you know until it closes at 10, so that’s always a good thing,” she expressed.

From birthday parties to field trips to all-you-can-eat pizza on Friday nights. Oliveri says Miracle Skate provides the fun.

“It gets you out of the house at the roller rink,” she said.

Don Miracle’s father opened the roller skate rink back in the 70s, then in 2000, he took over.

“I’m probably the only one who’s really every made a living off it because it’s a small town, but lots of promotions, lots of discounts and a lot of community stuff that’s how we made it work,” he explained.

But after more than 40 years, Miracle says he’s devastated that the place that’s been a staple for families in the community, is having to hang up its skates.

“Me and the fair manager, we tried to negotiate with them and we tried to make it work and it wouldn’t work, they only gave us a few months to find another place so we’re here now, we’re looking for another building,” Miracle said.

Miracle says while technology has somewhat replaced those good old fashioned family fun days – he says that’s not the case when it comes to folks in Madera and this rink.

“It keeps the kids off the street, it’s affordable thing for families to do, a healthy thing for families to do,” he expressed.

Oliveri says the closure of the rink is a loss for the community.

“There’s very little in Madera and which if you take this away, I feel there’s nothing else,” she said.

As of right now, Miracle says they are open everyday for the remainder of winter break and then every Friday-Sunday and on Tuesdays.

