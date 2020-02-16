Madera Police Department shares video of DUI driver

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Police Department made three DUI arrests on Saturday night.

One of those arrests is shown in the attached video.

Officers say they began to pull over a vehicle they observed swerving in the roadway. The video demonstrates some of the dangers of DUI driving, slow reaction time, poor decision making and not being aware of what’s around.

Authorities identified the driver in the video as Pascasio Garcia. He was found to be over nearly twice the legal limit, this was his second DUI arrest.

