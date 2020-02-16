Madera Police Department shares video of DUI driver

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Police Department made three DUI arrests on Saturday night.

One of those arrests is shown in the attached video.

Officers say they began to pull over a vehicle they observed swerving in the roadway. The video demonstrates some of the dangers of DUI driving, slow reaction time, poor decision making and not being aware of what’s around.

Authorities identified the driver in the video as Pascasio Garcia. He was found to be over nearly twice the legal limit, this was his second DUI arrest.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know