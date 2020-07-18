Madera Police conclude search for missing child, while community efforts ramp up

A group of mothers have organized search parties to continue looking for Thaddeus Sran

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — After three days into the search for two-year-old Thaddeus Sran, law enforcement have concluded their intensive search Friday.

Meanwhile, a group of women in the community have banded together to try to find the missing boy.

Sran was first reported missing Wednesday after his parents couldn’t find him in their home. The last time they saw him, according to police, is when they put him to bed Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

The two-year-old is described to be a child with several medical conditions and special needs. Police say Sran had just learned how to walk and he needed a feeding tube to eat.

Madera resident Lydia Hernandez, a mother herself, said she and several of her friends have been concerned since the news of Sran broke Wednesday.

“We want him home safe and in one piece, so all of us as mothers can feel calm,” Hernandez said. “All of us have a broken heart over this.”

So, after hearing he still wasn’t found Thursday, she and other mothers in the city decided to start looking themselves. The group printed out hundreds of fliers and posted them around Friday.

They also organized several search parties through the day, including one starting at Sierra Vista Elementary, which is near Sran’s home.

Before any of this, most of the group were strangers.

“None of us really even knew each other, besides me and Lydia. We all just met this morning and we all have the same intentions of finding him alive,” said Victoria Castaneda.

Over a hundred with Madera Police, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies kicked off search efforts at 5 a.m. and concluded them by the afternoon.

In a press release, Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson said investigators remain committed to finding Sran. Also, they are still working on several leads.

Aside from search efforts, an FBI team was stationed at Sran’s home for most of the day.

Madera Police Cmdr. Gino Chiaramonte sais police applauds any community-led search effort, adding police will provide anyone with fliers if they want.

That said, Hernandez, Castaneda, and the other women who gathered time search for Sran say they refuse to stop until he’s found.

“This community is trying to raise awareness, at the same time, we’re trying to be together and as solid as we posibly can,” said Victoria Gonzalez.

Those not involved in any of the search efforts are still showing their support for any law enforcement officer working the case.

Alejandra Vazquez was one of several people who dropped things like water and Gatorade at the Madera Police Department on Friday to help.

For her, like the other women, the whole situation really hits home.

“I’m a mom. It hits home,” she said.

You can call Madera Police at 559-675-4220 if you know anything about where Sran is.

Also, remember the family does have a $5,000 reward for any information on Sran’s whereabouts. You can contact Junior Singh at 559-797-5805.

