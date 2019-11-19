Madera PD officers throw birthday party for young boy

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Police Department officers made a young boy’s birthday wishes come true on Monday.

Officer Smith was patrolling the streets when he was flagged down by Armonte and his mom. She let the officer know that they had just moved to Madera from out of state.

The mom said her son did not know anyone and loved police officers.

Officer Smith got to know Armonte and found out he really wanted to have his birthday this week with police officers.

The officer wanted to make Armonte’s wish come true, so he gathered the troops, got a cake and some presents and made Armonte’s birthday wish a reality.

We had a great opportunity to help a young man's birthday wish come true today. Officer Smith was patrolling on his… Posted by City of Madera Police Department on Monday, November 18, 2019

