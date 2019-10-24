Madera man arrested after short foot pursuit

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Police said they responded to Walmart at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a woman abandoning property in front of the business.

Police said while searching the area three Madera County vehicles were on fire behind the Madera County Workforce Assistance Center.

Officers Hall and Roberts spotted the possible suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Genaro Trejo, fleeing the area on a bicycle.

Video from the scene shows a short foot pursuit with the suspect before he was arrested.

Police said the suspect later confessed to lighting the three vehicles on fire.

