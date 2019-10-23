Madera man in custody after officers say he caused a multiple car collision in Nebraska that killed 3

MADERA, California (KSEE) – Kenneth Kratt, 34, turned himself into the Madera County Sheriff’s Office last Friday after the Buffalo County Attorney filed three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Kratt faces the charges are from a crash in Nebraska from September 20.

On that day Arlan Seelhoff got the worst news a parent can get. His son, Daniel, had been in a multiple vehicle accident on the way home from work and died.

Daniele leaves behind two granddaughters, who just lost their mother a year ago. When Arlan head the news he was shocked.

“Well I just felt so sad,” said Arlan. “It just really hit me hard. I played cards with him. I hunted with him. I fished with him. Everybody loved him.”

According to Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), around 3 p.m. Kenneth Kratt was driving a semi-truck into a construction zone near Gibbon, when he failed to slow down.

“Another trucker said he was going 65 and this guy went around him going 75-80 (mph) and boom,” said Arlan.

NSP said Kratt crashed into seven vehicles ahead of him.

37-year-old Ray Vanicek, 54-year-old Scott Gaylord, and 50-year-old Daniel Seeloff all died.

The state patrol continued to investigate the crash and allowed Kratt to go home to Madera until charges were filed.

Last week, Buffalo County filed charges of vehicular manslaughter and Kratt turned himself in. He was booked into the Madera County Jail.

Daniel’s cousin Auston Aude hopes Kratt stays behind bars for a long time.

“He killed three people and he could have prevented it,” said Aude. “It feels like murder. If you kill someone you are in jail for life so I feel like he should be in jail for life.”

The extradition process has begun. If Kratt waives extradition he will be picked up by the Nebraska police. If he doesn’t, the Nebraska Governor would have to file a warrant with Governor Gavin Newsom. This process could take several weeks.

