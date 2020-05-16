Madera high school seniors get ready to celebrate their graduation in unique way

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Madera South High School had their senior cap and gown distribution Friday.

Next week students will be able to walk the stage and get their diploma, in non-traditional, but creative way.

It’s something students and the community have requested.

For weeks seniors brainstormed with Madera Unified School District officials on ways to celebrate and honor the class of 2020.

“We all came up with so many good ideas and I guess we just narrowed it down to what what would be the safest and best way to give us a graduation,” said Jameela Sanchez, a graduating senior.

“We have scheduled set appointment and we are going to walk the stage get out diploma be recorded and all of it do a whole video like a movie where we can all be at home and watch our graduations,” said senior Emily Zamudio.

All Madera Unified high schools will take part in this. If you attend one of their high schools check your email. You can be part of a special video the district is working on for YOU.

Even Derek Carr, with the Las Vegas Raiders, is encouraging all seniors in a video on social media.

“Get involved in this thing and I promise you down the road you are going to want to wish you had,” said Carr in the video.

The graduation compilations and special video for seniors will air early June.

“You can always go back to it, you can always send it to your family members who live out of town that wouldn’t necessarily be able to go to your actual live graduation,” said Yeilen Fernandez, a senior.

For more information on this special project and how you can take part visit the Madera Unified School District website.

