Madera gathering aims to keep Breonna Taylor’s memory alive, ensure her justice

MADERA, California (KGPE) — While her name has been chanted at demonstrations nationwide, a group in Madera marched Sunday to make sure nobody forgets the name Breonna Taylor.

The Madera NAACP chapter organized the peaceful protest specifically to honor Taylor’s memory. Taylor was killed by Louisville Police in March when several officers served a no-knock warrant on her apartment.

“She was killed by eight shots…saying that this is the wrong apartment doesn’t bring Breonna back,” the chapter’s president, Gloria Brian, said. “We’re tired and it’s too much. Enough is enough.”

While some other high-profile shooting cases have seen arrests or firings, the Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in Taylor’s death have yet to see any consequences.

But, on Friday, Louisville city leaders announced they are moving to fire one of the involved officers — Brett Hankison.

The gathering also echoed national conversations about no-knock warrants and the need to get rid of them. One of the posters someone made listed other women killed by police in the country during no-knock warrant incidents.

Like other demonstrations in the Central Valley, Madera’s saw another diverse crowd. Brian said it’s encouraging to see.

“People are speaking out in Madera now. Many years, Maderans didn’t say anything about anything. They didn’t participate,” she said. “For them to come out is just enlightening to see them stand with us. We appreciate it. We’re all in this together and it’s for everybody.”

