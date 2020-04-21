Madera gas station owner lowers prices to under $2 to help the community during COVID-19 crisis

MADERA, California (KSEE) – On Monday, oil prices took a historic plunge dropping into the negative: below $0 a barrel. Industry experts say fewer people are driving amid the Coronavirus pandemic and that is lowering the demand.

A Madera gas station has grown in popularity after the owner decided to lower the price for a gallon of gasoline to $1.99. According to AAA, the average gas price in Madera Monday was $2.59.

La Plaza 24 owner Mike Singh hopes if he lowers his price, the money drivers save will go a long way during this trying time.

“I’m Sikh, I go to the temple, we give food to the people and do that good stuff and I said why not, this is one other factor that affects peoples lives,” said Singh.

Singh says with gas at $1.99 he doesn’t lose money, but also doesn’t make any. It’s the price he pays to help others.

“I’m trying to help the people here because a lot of people have lost their job, they don’t have money,” said Singh.

He hopes his customers can spend the money saved on necessities.

“That money you can spend on your kids, sanitizer, masks, medicine, food, anything,” said Singh.

It’s the small pennies, his customers say, that make a big difference.

“If you aren’t able to get to work then you aren’t able to get the money for gas to get your kids to the grocery store, food, whatever you need so having low gas, it benefits,” said Madera resident James Goins.

“I just want people to save money, that’s just from my heart. Give something back to the public, the people for a good cause,” said Singh.

Gas prices are expected to go even lower in the weeks to come, which is good news for drivers but bad news for the oil industry and its millions of employees. In an effort to help the industry with its surplus, President Trump Monday announced the U.S. is looking into purchasing 75 million barrels of crude oil to put in the federal reserves.

