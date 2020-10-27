Madera County’s second busiest voting center open through power outages

OAKHURST, California (KSEE) – Madera County and surrounding mountain communities are going through power outages and with election day next week, they’ve figured out how to make sure every vote is counted.

The Oakhurst Community Center is Madera County’s second busiest vote center and so it was important that they found a way to stay open during power outages.

“Irregardless of the power outage, we are still there. We are still serving voters,” said Rebecca Martinez, the Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters with Madera County.

The county clerk says this mobile vote center initially was purchased to make stops in different communities throughout the county, but the outages make the “vote mobile” even more important.

“When you’re talking about the mountain area or eastern madera area, power outages are frequent and so we try to be prepared for that.”

The mobile center and the community center also have generators and portable lighting. A couple Oakhurst residents who voted today shared their experience.

“I’m 68 so I’ve been voting for decades and this was super easy. It was really nice to drive up and the quality of the people working here was great–super easy to just drop it off and be done with it,” said Tim Madden.

“When you see the pictures on television and you think it’s gonna be a three hour line–I mean this is beautiful and it’s so well organized and the screen is so well done I mean anybody can figure it out. I thought I would be all over the place, but it was dirt simple,” said Fred Kessler of Oakhurst.

The Oakhurst voting center is open daily through election day, but due to frequent power outages, the county clerk does recommend voting as soon as possible to avoid any issues and any lines.

