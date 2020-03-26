Madera County’s coronavirus cases up to 7 confirmed

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The seventh case of COVID-19 was announced by Madera County Department of Public Health Wednesday – an increase of one from the previous update.

Health officials say the seventh case of coronavirus is a woman in her 70s. She has been hospitalized following the diagnosis. It is unknown how she contracted the virus.

Of the six other confirmed cases, Madera County Department of Public Health says three were person-to-person transmission, two were community transmission, and one was travel related.

