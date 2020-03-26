COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Madera County’s coronavirus cases up to 7 confirmed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The seventh case of COVID-19 was announced by Madera County Department of Public Health Wednesday – an increase of one from the previous update.

Health officials say the seventh case of coronavirus is a woman in her 70s. She has been hospitalized following the diagnosis. It is unknown how she contracted the virus.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Of the six other confirmed cases, Madera County Department of Public Health says three were person-to-person transmission, two were community transmission, and one was travel related.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know