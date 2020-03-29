COVID-19 Information

Madera County’s coronavirus cases at 18 confirmed

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County health officials reported 18 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Of the 18 confirmed cases, Madera County Department of Public Health says 12 were person-to-person, two were community transmission and two are under investigation.

COVID-19 among Madera County residents: 16 active, 1 recovered, and 1 deceased.

