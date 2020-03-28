Madera County’s coronavirus cases at 13 confirmed

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County health officials reported 13 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Of the 13 confirmed cases, Madera County Department of Public Health says nine were person-to-person, two were community transmission and two are under investigation.

Health officials say there has been a total of 15 confirmed cases for COVID-19 among Madera County residents: 13 active, 1 recovered, and 1 deceased.

