Madera County’s ‘Rapid Contact Tracing’ helping slow the spread of COVID-19

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE) – While many counties continue to see a rise in COVID-19, Madera County is ahead of the curve with their Rapid Contact Tracing team which is helping limit the spread of the virus.

Out of a total of 33 cases in Madera County, 12 are active COVID cases, 19 have recovered, and two have died.

Madera County is beginning to see the COVID-19 curve flatten. Health officials say the county remains in containment and that they have not had any new cases reported for days.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have monitored 539 contacts.

“Currently we’re still monitoring 63 of those individuals, those are known contacts of COVID positive cases,” said Director of Madera County Department of Public Health Sara Bosse.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined a plan to lift stay-at-home orders in California. The first item on his list: testing, contact tracing and monitoring all known cases.

“That means placing people into isolation if they have symptoms or into quarantine if they don’t have symptoms yet,” Bosse said.

Bosse believes they’ve been successful in slowing the spread of the Coronavirus because they have had a contact tracing task force in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

“In Madera County, we’re doing very well with that and from the beginning,” Bosse said. “We’ve implemented rapid contract tracing and that’s really allowed us to stay in containment the whole time.”

Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney compared rapid contact tracing to a criminal investigation.

“In a way, COVID’s the criminal and we’re doing a criminal investigation and we want to go out and talk to all the witnesses who’ve come into contact with COVID,” Varney said.

One of the cases that was traced was a Madera woman who contracted the virus while attending a funeral just last month.

After the service infections spread fast and investigators went to work to mitigate the spread.

“What we did in response to that particular activity was when we started to get positive tests back we set up a very large team of folks to go out and make these contacts,” he said.

Sheriff Varney said that the way they monitor those that are isolated or quarantined is by calling them regularly and by helping to provide supportive services.

