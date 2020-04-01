Madera County truck stop employee tests positive for COVID-19

MADERA, California (KSEE) – An employee at a Madera County truck stop has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Madera County Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the employee at Love’s Travel Stop on Avenue 17 and Highway 99 was confirmed positive on Saturday. However, the employee had stopped going to work on Mar. 20 after feeling symptoms of the virus.

According to Madera County, the truck stop closed temporarily over the weekend and hired a professional cleaning team to disinfect the site.

“[The employee] went home as soon as he developed symptoms. The last time he was even there was on the 20th, so it’s almost 14 days since then,” said Madera County Public Health Office Dr. Simon Paul.

“So if anybody’s worried about having been exposed, first of all, people aren’t in close contact, and second of all you’re almost at the 14 days where you don’t have to worry anymore.”

The store portion of the truck stop re-opened Tuesday and the restaurant area is set to reopen Wednesday for takeout only.

