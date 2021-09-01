Madera County Sheriff: Teenager arrested for burglarizing college campus

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was arrested after committing a burglary at the Madera Community College campus on Tuesday, according to Madera County Sheriff officials.

Officials say Deputy Johnathan Rodriguez with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a routine patrol on the Madera Community College campus when he discovered a burglary that was in progress.

Authorities say the suspect fled in a vehicle, crashed through a chain-link fence and then drove towards Highway 99 before they were stopped by Deputy Rodriguez.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Rodriguez pursued the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Officials say Enoc Garcia Baca, 19 of Los Angeles, was stopped and found in possession of a large number of construction tools in his vehicle.

After searching the college campus following the traffic stop, deputies located a chain that had been cut on the perimeter fence, multiple open trailers and a large number of tools staged around the campus.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says Baca was arrested and transported to the Madera County Jail where he was booked for felony burglary and misdemeanor charges of vandalism, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.