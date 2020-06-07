Breaking News
Madera County sheriff deputy terminated after using ‘extremely offensive racial slur’ on social media

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — After being made aware of a social media conversation where an “extremely offensive racial slur” was used, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office fired the sheriff deputy who used it.

Former sheriff deputy Damian Tabatabai at his swearing-in ceremony in January.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they were made aware of a tweet that contained screenshots of a conversation involving deputy sheriff Damian Tabatabai with offensive racial slur.

Authorities believe the conversation is believed to have occurred about five years prior to his employment with the agency.

The MCSO says they were not aware of the existing conversation until Saturday morning. They say within 90 minutes of the information coming out a sheriff in the office personally terminated the Tabatabai.

The agency says the Tabatabai was hired six months ago.

Authorities at MCSO says they have a zero-tolerance for racism or discrimination within their ranks.

