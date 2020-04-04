Madera County reports two new cases of COVID-19, total at 30

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the total to 30.
Health officials say the two new cases are all in-home isolation. One is a woman in her 30’s and was infected through person-to-person spread. The second is a man in his 30’s and is being investigated.
Of the 30 cases, 20 are active cases, 8 recovered, and 2 deceased.
