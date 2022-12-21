MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Driver’s commute time on highway 41 in Madera is about to improve thanks to a $25 million grant from the Department of Transportation. The grant will extend sections of the highway from a two-lane highway to a four-lane.

Driving on highway 41’s two-lane road in Madera has been known to cause headaches for drivers due to traffic and has a high rate of accidents.

The owner Of Papi’s Mexican Grill Raul Guiterrez says “Another thing we experience here is car accidents all the time.”

The plan will extend the roadway from Avenue 10 1/2 to Avenue 15. Community leaders say the project to extend highway 41 is long overdue.

“We’ve needed it for the last 20 years we’ve been working on with Caltrans for six to seven,” said Brett Frazier District 1 Supervisor.

Javier Ruvalcaba with the California Highway Patrol says that with the community expanding so do the roads

“Given the fact it is a two-lane and the community is growing out on the east part of Madera county traffic is an issue traffic is always backed up in the area,” said Ruvalcaba.

While the grant is a large amount it will only cover 20 to 30 percent of the total cost of the project.

“We raised our impact fees a portion of that will pay for this Measure T there’s a portion of that,” said Frazier.

The project is still in early development and construction won’t begin until early 2024.

The project is expected to be completed sometime in 2026